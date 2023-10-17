EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar opens up on why he did not approach Shah Rukh Khan for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar is among the most influencial Indian filmmakers currently. His films have made a mark for themselves in pop-culture, starting with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, right uptil his recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Talking about his recent release, there were speculations of Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film. In the exclusive Pinkvilla interaction that Karan Johar had, he disclosed why he did not approach the King Of Bollywood to grace his last directorial although he could have.

Karan Johar Discloses How Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol's Cameos Would Be In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

As everyone is well aware, every Karan Johar directorial has had a Shah Rukh Khan association (SRK was a co-producer on Student Of The Year). In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Karan Johar was asked about whether he considered Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, to continue his streak of association with the King. The master director answered, "The entire AD (assistant directors) team; Some of them will say that in Tum Kya Mile, the best moment should be when you track away from Alia Ranveer and just go to Shah Rukh and Kajol and they sing the same song. And they look at them and then Alia realises that this is pure love because they represent love. And I was like what level of guts do I have to not just ask Shah Rukh to do a cameo but to come to Kashmir, get into the hair and costume; Plus, Shah Rukh never says no to me and I have to really pick and choose what I have to ask for."

Karan Johar Shares Why He Decided Not To Approach Shah Rukh Khan For A Cameo In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan then recalled Shah Rukh Khan's numerous favours through his career and why he thought it was not right to approach the actor again. He said, "I remember when we went as a team to ask him to play the massive, impactful cameo in Brahmastra, at the end of the day, he just looked at us and said, 'It's Karan. I can never say no'. I know that I can't take that empowered feeling for granted. I can't keep going back. I remember for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, I knew that who except for Shah Rukh can say, 'Ek tarfa pyaar ki taakat hi kuch aur hai..' (there's no power like the power of one-sided love). I was like, 'Aur kaun bolega. Aur kaun bol sakta hai!' (Who else will say. Who else can possibly say!?). 'Isme sirf mera haq hai, sirf mera' (Only I have the rights over it. Only me) and you know, you need a king to recite this dialogue, who now is an emperor by the way. I told him that, 'Now we just need to call you Emperor Khan.' That's the new name. So when I went and asked him, he said yes. He has never said a no. So I have to pick and choose my favours. So for this one, I let it go. I was like I won't go. I was like I will be so embarrassed to ask again because he gave nearly 12 to 14 days for Brahmastra. Didn't charge a penny. Was there for just full love and full energy. And I am like, he is king-sized hearted as well, more than anything else."

Advertisement

Watch Karan Johar's Pinkvilla Masterclass Here

Karan Johar Reveals Why He Was Stressed Prior To The Release Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Talking more about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar revealed why he was stressed prior to the release of the film. He shared that he was in desparate need of validation, even more than success because he had not directed a full-fledged film in 7 years. It was when he started getting calls from noted directors and messages from revered actors that he finally found some relief. It was finally on Monday that he felt that the film was heading towards success.

Karan Johar is now preparing for his next film that happens to be an action spectacle. More details of the film shall be shared in due course of time. Meanwhile, his controversial show Koffee With Karan is set to return on 26th October, 2023. How excited are you for his next movie and of course Koffee With Karan?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Was swept away by magic of SRK in no time'