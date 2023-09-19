EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about film genre she wants to revisit, ahead of Jaane Jaan's release

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of India's most celebrated and loved actresses. Across 3 decades, she has wooed audiences with her phenomenal acting performances. After making films primarily for the theatrical medium, the 3 Idiots actress is now venturing into digital with the release of Jaane Jaan on Netflix. Ahead of the release of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sujoy Ghosh, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers, where she talked about her entry into the digital foray with Jaane Jaan, the revival of the theatrical sector, the film genre that she would like to revisit and more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares The Film Genre That She Would Like To Revisit

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad ahead of the release of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the film genre that she would like to revisit. She gave a quirky answer saying, "As an actor, I want to revisit a good script again and again. I want to revisit a time when you are reading a script in your bedroom and you're thinking, 'Oh my God. I can't wait to play the character.' There's no particular genre. I want to attempt; I mean I'm an actor and I just want to do everything". Her answer basically highlighted how important a good film script is in today's time and how much actors crave to be part of films and shows with well written characters.

Watch the full interview featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, here:

Kareena Kapoor And Her Upcoming Projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about why she chose to work in Jaane Jaan. She expressed her longing for Sujoy Ghosh and her liking for films in the thriller space. Post the release of Jaane Jaan, Kareena will be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and others. It is the story of three hardworking women who get caught in a web of lies. She has also completed shooting for an intense murder mystery directed by Hansal Mehta.

Which movie of Kareena Kapoor Khan are you most waiting for? Jaane Jaan releases on Netflix on Thursday the 21st of September, 2023.

