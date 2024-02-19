EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan to be the next guest on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who always manages to grab attention with her on-screen charisma. She has been soaring high in her career, leaving her fans in awe of her performances. We all know that fans are always curious to know more about Bebo's life. And when the information is unfiltered, it only adds to their excitement. Speaking of which, we have some great news for all the fans out there. Pinkvilla has just learned that Kareena will be appearing on the next episode of No Filter Neha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on No Filter Neha

Ever since the new season of Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter With Neha was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the episodes. We gave you a sneak peek of the actors who came to record the episode with Neha. Till now several BTown stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others have graced the show and today Kareena Kapoor Khan will be coming to shoot for her episode with Neha.

Insiders from the production house have spilled the beans, suggesting that Kareena Kapoor Khan, famous for her genuine charisma, will delve into the depths of her illustrious career and personal journey!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X and marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders. The film is also her maiden production venture and stars her as a British-Indian detective trying to uncover the case of a child's demise in Buckinghamshire. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew.

Apart from these, she is also reuniting with Rohit Shetty for the action cop drama Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

