EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to make a special appearance in Luv Ranjan’s Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor starrer?

Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most awaited films, and Pinkvilla recently was the first one to report that the team had taken off to Mauritius to shoot for this upcoming romantic-drama. We now have a new and exciting update on RK and Shraddha’s next. We have learnt that Kartik Aaryan has a special appearance in the film. Interestingly, Kartik had made his debut with Luv’s 2011 buddy comedy, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

“Kartik and Luv have known each other for many years, and are extremely fond of each other. So when the idea came up, they were both extremely excited to collaborate for this special appearance. Kartik’s sequence in the film will also feature Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik too share a great equation,” informs a source close to the development. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor and Luv Ranjan have earlier worked together on Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about the film. RK informed that he recently completed shooting for Luv’s film, which is a love story, but it is also an out and out comedy. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this film. I have thoroughly enjoyed the way Luv has made the film. It was great to be working with Shraddha, we share similar creative energies. She is a very talented girl. I got to work with a great star cast again," Ranbir said.

We reached out to Kartik and Luv’s representative. However, we are yet to hear from them.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor reveals being thrilled, ecstatic & terrified to step into parenthood with Alia Bhatt