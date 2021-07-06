EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Shroff opens up on her equation with Tiger Shroff: Growing up with him is motivational

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff calls him her biggest motivation and believes that the actor is acing in everything he is doing.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are one of the most talked about brother-sister duos in Bollywood. They have been the popular fitness icon and often dish out fitness goals. Besides, they also have been each other’s biggest support and also shell out major sibling goals. Amid this Krishna Shroff recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla wherein she spoke about her equation with Tiger. She was all praises for the Heropanti star and stated that he has been her biggest motivation who encourages her to push her limits.

Talking about Tiger, Krishna said, “Growing up with has been all the motivation I need. He is the ultimate child. It’s been very hard to keep up with him. But growing up with him and living with him is motivational every day, to push me to do better. He is absolutely killing it in everything he does. Everything he touches, everything he does turns to gold. I couldn’t be any less proud of him. He is the best big brother, he is my best friend and I want to see him just grow and grow. Even though we are both competitive, I am happy to see him win”.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger, the actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He has recently begun working on Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria which happens to be the sequel of his debut movie. Tiger will also be seen in Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon along with the much awaited Rambo 1 and the fourth installment of his Baaghi series.

Pinkvilla

