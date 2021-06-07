EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin to head to Russia in July to resume filming for Heropanti 2

The team has plans to shoot major action sequences and a song in Moscow & St Petersburg.

In February last year, actor Tiger Shroff, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan announced Heropanti 2. “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby,” Tiger wrote on Instagram. Then in March 2021, the team kickstarted the film with a small schedule in Mumbai. Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria & Nawazuddin Siddiqui will head to Russia in July to resume shooting for the upcoming actioner.

“The team is planning to shoot major action sequences and a song in Moscow & St Petersburg. They will first shoot in Moscow, and then move to St Petersburg. The film’s team has been scouting the locations along with the local team there. They are also in talks with multiple stunt designers to plan the larger than life action sequences, one of them being Martin Ivano - who is known for his work in Skyfall (2012), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and The Bourne Supremacy (2004),” informs a source close to the development.

The source further informed that Nadiadwala is making sure that all the crew members of Heropanti 2 are vaccinated before they leave for Russia. In fact, Pinkvilla had recently exclusively reported that the filmmaker has decided to vaccinate the crew of his upcoming productions including Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tadap.

Tiger Shroff had made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 which also had Kriti Sanon in the lead.

