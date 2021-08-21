EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Shroff says Disha Patani is like the sister she never had: I’m happy to have her in my life

Even while speculation around Tiger Shroff and has been doing the rounds for a long time, the duo has never publicly spoken about their relationship. However, reportedly the actress is very close to the Shroff family, particularly to Tiger’s sister Krishna. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Krishna opened up about her equation with the Baaghi 2 actress. “She is awesome. She is so supportive, and is always there for me through the relationship drama, through fights with my brother, and whatever it may be,” states Krishna.

She adds, “I keep saying she is like the sister I never had. It's cool to be able to go to her for advice and opinions. She is also really good at hair and make up, so sometimes if I am in a rush and I don’t have the time to go get mine done, she will always come over and do my make up for me. It's really nice to have her around. My brother doesn’t have a lot of friends, so if they have a good time together and have been able to stay this close for so long, then I love her regardless.”

She further states that she doesn’t get involve in their equation. “I just know that through him, she and I have gotten really close. I am happy to have her in my life,” smiles Krishna. Being an elder brother, does Tiger give her any relationship advice? “I don’t think he can when it comes to that, just because he hadn’t had much experience in that aspect. It's more me giving him advice,” says Krishna, sharing the best relationship advice she has given to him by far.

“I have learnt from my past relationships that don’t lose your individuality. It's so important to maintain that space between the two of you, and realise that you are still two individuals at the end of the day. So don’t lose who you are being with someone else,” states Krishna.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

