EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee to start a new project every 40 days from June 2023; Gives update on Family Man 3

Manoj Bajpayee is a prolific actor who has entertained audiences across four decades with power-packed performances. He has a phenomenal range as an actor and is able to essay very varied characters with ease. He gears up for the release of Bandaa on its authorised streaming platform, on the 23rd of May, 2023. Bandaa is a drama based on true events and has already got a lot of attention due to its stirring trailer. The actor graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about his upcoming release and also shared how the next one year for him looks like.

Manoj Bajpayee Will Have A Marathon Shooting Schedule From June, 2023, Till April, 2024, Where He Will Move From One Project To Another In The Span Of 40 Days

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Manoj Bajpayee shared how his next one year looks like from the acting point of view. He said, "I am starting my new slate from June and almost every 40 days, I'll be doing films back to back, till the next year, April, and then I will take a 6 to 8 month break." When Himesh exclaimed about preparing himself for a Manoj Bajpayee film festival, he smiled and said, "It is not important where my film comes. It is important that it is liked and loved by everyone."

Manoj Bajpayee Gives An Update On Family Man 3

Familly Man is one of the most loved webseries in India and the third season of the series is anticipated by one and all. When Manoj Bajpayee was asked about Family Man 3, he said, "I must tell you, talks are in the final stage and very soon, they are going to give us a date of the shooting".

Manoj Bajpayee's Ready Projects Are Set To Release Very Soon

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming films/web-series that are already shot and are scheduled to release soon includes Abhishek Chaubey's series called Soup, where he will be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen. As per Manoj Bajpayee, it has shaped up very well. He will be seen in Joram, bankrolled by Zee Studios itself. It has won numerous accolades in major film festivals. Then there is Dispatch, produced by Roni Screwvala's RSVP. It is a thriller. Lastly, there is a film with Raam Reddy, with an American collaborator.

Meanwhile, you can watch Bandaa on its authorised streaming platform from the 23rd of May, 2023.

