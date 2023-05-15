EXCLUSIVE: Is Manoj Bajpayee scared of controversial scripts? Actor calls Bandaa a ‘wake-up call’

Manoj Bajpayee’s latest courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will premiere on May 23, 2023. It revolves around a passionate lawyer, who fights against a powerful godman accused of assaulting a minor. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee talked about the film and said that it is an important story to be told. He called Bandaa a ‘wake-up call’. He also revealed if he is worried about controversies when he signs up for such films!

Manoj Bajpayee on whether he is worried about controversial scripts

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee was asked, “When you sign on for such films, is there ever a thought in your mind that how will people react? Will this create a controversy? Will this get extreme reactions?” Replying to this, Manoj Bajpayee said, “When there's a story and there's a script, if it moves you emotionally, if it shakes up your conscience, and if there is an opportunity for you to just attach yourself with this project, and be part of a great end up. For me, I saw all of these opportunities in this story. A story that is important to be told. A story that concerns the safety and security of all the minor children. That minor child in this case is a girl. It can be your daughter, it can be your sister, anyone. So it's a wake-up call. This film is a wake-up call to all of us, so that we ensure the safety and security of children.”

He was further asked if Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is inspired by true events, Manoj Bajpayee said, “My character, he is somebody who is there in Jodhpur. Mr. Solanki is still there, and he is somebody who has helped us in the research and all the nitty-gritty and the minute details of the court proceedings. And there are certain incidents that are real, but there are many incidents that inspired us to get it into the story. Little little events taken from somewhere else just to make this story so powerful that the message goes across loud and clear.”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai screening at New York Indian Film Festival

When asked about the film’s screening at the New York Indian Film Festival, Manoj Bajpayee said, "I’m very excited. It is premiering at New York Indian Film Festival. Once the offer came to us we couldn't say no because that's a great opportunity that a film which is not released in India will be shown to an international audience. And they will be the ones spreading the word for the first time. And we'll get the word of mouth from there to our country. It will be great for me to observe this event, and see how people of that land respond to this.”

