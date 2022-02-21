EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3 expected to roll by end 2022; Scripting in development

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man was released in 2019, and instantly became a favourite with the audience. It’s second season, which was unveiled last year, also received an encouraging response, and since then the fans have been wanting to know about it’s third season. Pinkvilla has now heard of a devleompemt on that front. A source close to the development informs that if all goes well the makers are planning to start filming for part 3 by the year end.

“The climax of the second season had hinted at a third part, and Raj and Krishna have already started working on the script. While they have cracked the idea they are still developing the story and will wrap that up soon. As of now, The Family Man 3 is expected to roll by the year-end. More supporting cast will be joining the third soon, casting for which will begin soon after the script is completed,” informs a source in the know.

Besides Bajpayee, The Family Man 1 and 2 had featured Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shreya Dhanwanthary among many others. Besides The Family Man 3, Raj and Krishna have three more shows in the works. They recently wrapped up a web series, which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. They are presently shooting for their next, Guns and Gulaabs, which features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. They also have Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer Citadel in the pipeline.

