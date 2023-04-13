Pooja Meri Jaan: Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi's intense human drama is gearing up for a digital release

Maddock Films is one of the busiest production houses in India. They have been extensively working on their upcoming slate of movie releases which are set to release over the next couple of years. In a press meet organised by Jio Studios on the 12th of April, 2023 to announce as many as 100 of their upcoming features, one of them was Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films) and Amar Kaushik's Pooja Meri Jaan.

Pooja Meri Jaan Will Mark Mrunal Thakur And Huma Qureshi's First Collaboration

Pooja Meri Jaan starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, and co-starring Vijay Raaz and debutant Vikram Singh Chauhan, is written by Navjot Gulati and Kanishka. It is directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, and Amar Kaushik. In the press meet on the 12th April, 2023, the first look of the movie was shared. The movie is said to be an intense human drama. It will be releasing later this year.

First Look Of Pooja Meri Jaan

In one of the stills of the film, it can be seen that Mrunal Thakur's character is shocked and perplexed. In the other still, it can be seen that Mrunal's character is hugging someone dear to her.

Have a look at the stills from the film

What Is There To Look Forward To, From Maddock Films and Mrunal Thakur?

The excitement for the film is very high. Mrunal Thakur is on a roll. Apart from Pooja Meri Jaan, she will also be seen in Nani's next film tentatively titled Nani30. Huma Qureshi was appreciated for her role in Double XL and Pooja Meri Jaan should be yet another show of her terrific acting capabilities. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are simultaneously also working on a host of other films like Stree 2, Bhediya 2 and Shiddat 2.

