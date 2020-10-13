EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa’s killer moves for Nach Meri Rani in a BTS video will leave you amazed

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are all set to collaborate on a song Nach Meri Rani that is produced by T Series and well, fans have been excited to see them together. We got our hands on an exclusive video of Guru and Nora rehearsing their moves and it will surely make you look forward to the song.

One of the most popular dancers and stars in Bollywood Nora Fatehi is all set to collaborate with the handsome and talented star Guru Randhawa for his upcoming song Nach Meri Rani. The announcement regarding the same was recently made by the two stars when they graced The Kapil Sharma Show together. However, since then, fans of the gorgeous Nora and talented Guru have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the two. Well, we got our hands on exclusive behind-the-scenes preparations for Nora and Guru's collab and it will leave you amazed.

Pinkvilla has managed to grab an exclusive sneak peek of the rehearsals where Nora and Guru can be seen giving it their all as they get ready to shake a leg together to the tunes of Nach Meri Rani. In the exclusive BTS video, we get to see the cool and smooth moves of Nora and Guru as they enjoy every beat of the peppy song. The two stars surely managed to nail each move as they grooved together during the rehearsals in the BTS video. However, seeing it, we cannot wait to see them perform in the video.

Clad in casuals and sporty attire, both Nora and Guru looked determined to ace their moves and expressions for their song. Well, with the looks of the preparations, it sure seems like the song Nach Meri Rani is going to turn into a blockbuster track thanks to Nora and Guru.

Take a look at the exclusive BTS video of Nora and Guru's prep:

#LEAKED : We just got our hands on this unseen and exclusive footage of #NoraFatehi & #GuruRandhawa dancing to the beats of their new song.

This is making us too excited for the Nach Meri Rani, what about you? #NachMeriRani @GuruOfficial #NoraFatehi #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/W3qAI9S0Fe — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Guru shared a photo with Nora recently on his Instagram and teased fans about their upcoming song Nach Meri Rani. In the gorgeous photo, the two were seen striking a cool pose together. Now, all we can do is hold our breath and wait for the cool performers to take our breaths away with their performance in the upcoming song Nach Meri Rani by T-Series.

