EXCLUSIVE: Not Tara Sutaria or Disha Patani, Sanjana Sanghi to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Ahmed Khan's Om

MD: While names of Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria were doing the rounds, we hear that the makers have locked the Dil Bechara actress for their next actioner. Read for more details.

Pinkvilla was the first to tell you that Aditya Roy Kapur has opted out of Ek Villain 2 and signed another actioner, to be produced by Ahmed Khan. The big budgeted project, has been titled Om. While Adi is already prepping up for the role, and working on getting a particular body prototype to suit the character, there were several speculations about who the leading lady would be. Their hunt has finally ended.

A source confirms the development, "Ahmed was scouting for a young Gen-Y actress who would not only look great opposite Adi but also be a fresh pairing on screen. Several names were discussed and approached. But, eventually, they have locked Dil Bechara heroine Sanjana Sanghi for the film. She plays Adi's love interest but also has several action scenes in it. Om is being designed as an adrenaline pumping high octane action film, with the trademark Ahmed Khan stamp. Ahmed was mighty impressed with Adi's performance in Malang and loved Sanjana's nuanced role in the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. When they sat for the narration, Ahmed felt Sanjana suits the role to the T. She has already signed on the dotted line." We reached out to Sanjana, who didn't divulge any details on the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur NOT a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 anymore

Names of Tara Sutaria and were also doing the rounds. "There were advanced talks with both of them, but they couldn't do the film since they already have prior film commitments. Ahmed wants to wrap this film by early next year, whereas Tara has work on Villain 2 and Disha has to wrap up KTina, followed by starrer Yoddha where she plays the female lead."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×