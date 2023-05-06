Bollywood calendar realigns itself; Tentpole releases for SRK, Salman, Akshay, Ranbir, Hrithik, Varun, Ajay

The last few days have been hectic for the entertainment media as also the producers in the Hindi Film Industry as the Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan got delayed from it’s already announced date of June 2. Several dates and options were considered by Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan which includes July 28, August 11, and August 25, and finally, the actor seems to have locked September 7 to mark the arrival of Jawan to the big screen.

Jawan to release in September

The release coincides with the festival of Janmashtami and the film is expected to reap benefit of a 3-week open run until the arrival of Salaar on September 28. With Red Chillies blocking September 7 (as of now) for Jawan, the producers from Hindi Film Industry have chalked out a tentative calendar with announcements expected to be made one SRK makes Jawan official.

While Adipurush, Maidaan and Satyaprem Ki Katha are sticking to their already announced date of June 16, June 23 and June 29, the latest addition to June calendar is Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi 2 for June 2 release. It’s led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. July has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. August opens up with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Capsule Gill, which might be titled The Great Indian Escape or The Great Indian Rescue, followed by Animal and Gadar 2 on August 11.

Dream Girl 2 and Raula will also stick to their announced date of August 25, whereas one still awaits an update on Start Up, which is slated to hit the big screen on September 1. Jawan hits the silver screen on September 7, which automatically means, Fukrey 2 will move to a new date. Salaar will arrive as scheduled on September 28. The Sidharth Malhotra led Yodha also might see a change in release due to Jawan now.

Here’s a look at the tentative calendar of Bollywood.

Luka Chuppi 2: 2nd June, 2023

Adipurush: 16th June, 2023

Maidaan: 23rd June, 2023

Satya Prem Ki Katha: 29th June, 2023

Oh My God 2: TBD

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: 28th July, 2023

The Great Indian Escape: 3rd August, 2023

Animal: 11th August, 2023

Gadar 2: 11th August, 2023

Dream Girl 2: 25th August, 2023

Raula: 25th August, 2023

Start Up: 01st September, 2023

Jawaan: 7th September, 2023 (Tentative)

Yodha: 15th September, 2023 (Unlikely)

Fukrey: TBD

Salaar: 28th September, 2023

Bawaal: 6th October, 2023 (Unlikely)

Shahid / Kriti Robot Film: 13th October, 2023

Ganpath Part I: 20th October, 2023

Tiger 3: 10th November, 2023 (Diwali)

Dunki: 22nd December, 2023 (Christmas)

Fighter: 25th January, 2024

C. Sankaran Nair: February / March 2024

Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan: 11th April, 2024 (Eid)

