EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma starts shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show with Akshay Kumar today; Promotes Cuttputlli

Kapil Sharma is gearing up to make a comeback with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), and the actor-comedian also shared his new look from the upcoming season on social media yesterday. Wearing an all black attire with a white jacket, he captioned the image as, “New season, new look”. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited show. We have heard that Kapil has started shooting for TKSS today in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, and Akshay Kumar is the first guest for this season.

“A few days ago, Kapil and his team had started prepping and rehearsing for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. They are shooting today with Akshay Kumar, who is promoting his upcoming Jackky Bhagnani produced film Cuttputlli on the show. His co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta too will be a part of the shoot,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has undergone a few changes recently. Krushna Abhishek, who played the much loved character of Sapna, has stepped out of the new season citing agreement issues. Bharti Singh too won’t actively be a part of TKSS’s new season. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” she had exclusively told Pinkvilla.

Director Ranjit Tewari’s Cuttputlli trailer was unveiled on Saturday, and the film will release on Disney+Hotstar on September 2.

