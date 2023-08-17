EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao opens up about playing Bhagat Singh; says he wants to present him in a different way

Rajkummar Rao, the supremely talented actor has created a niche for himself in the film industry with some brilliant performances, and notable films. The National award-winner is currently promoting his highly anticipated Netflix comedy series, Guns and Gulaabs. Rajkummar Rao is essaying the role of Panna Tippu, a small-town-based mechanic in the film, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, in the other pivotal roles.

In a recent Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the talented actor extensively spoke about his role in Guns and Gulaabs, upcoming projects, and much more. In the chat, Rajkummar Rao also opened up about his dream character Bhagat Singh. Read the excerpts of the chat below:

Rajkummar Rao opens up about playing Bhagat Singh

In his interview with Pinkvilla, the Stree 2 actor revealed that he is highly interested in playing the Nationalist leader and revolutionary Bhagat Singh, in a film. Rajkummar Rao, who is extremely passionate about the iconic character and his journey, however, wants to portray a different and unseen version of Bhagat Singh on the silver screen.

When he was asked if the reports of him playing the revolutionary in an upcoming biopic is true, Rao confirmed that the role is definitely on his wishlist. "Of course, I'm very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also. But, if I would ever do Bhagat Singh, it will be a very different take on his life and, me playing him as an actor," explained the actor.

Watch Rajkummar Rao and team Guns and Gulaabs' interview with Pinkvilla, below:

Rajkummar Rao's work front

The versatile actor will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, the sports drama, which is slated to hit the theatres in March 2024. Rajkummar Rao is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming Srikanth Bolla biopic, which has been titled Sri.

As mentioned before, the actor is set to reprise his much-loved character Vicky in the upcoming sequel to the 2018-released blockbuster Stree, which has been titled Stree 2. Rao is also playing the lead role in Anubhav Sinha's Bachpan Ka Pyaar, which is expected to have its official launch very soon.

