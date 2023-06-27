EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: After Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajkummar Rao gears up to play Bhagat Singh

In 2017, Rajkummar Rao played the character of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the direct-to-digital mini-series, Bose: Dead or Alive. The content was appreciated and also won several awards in the digital space. 6 years later, the industry is buzzing with new development around Rajkummar Rao. According to industry sources, after successfully slipping into the shoes of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to play the part of legendary leader, Bhagat Singh soon.

Bhagat Singh is Rajkummar Rao's pet project

“Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project on Bhagat Singh and is very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon. The project is in a very nascent stage of development now as a team of writers is busy researching on the episodes from Bhagat Singh’s life. Rajkummar himself is very involved in the script development process and is treating it as a pet project,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Bhagat Singh Project is being planned for a leading digital player. “The team wants to make content around Bhagat Singh unlike anything done before. Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story. It’s all in very early stages at the moment and the writing in itself will take another 6 to 8 months,” the source added.

Rajkummar Rao to begin Stree 2 from July

For those unaware, back in 2002, Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol had played the role of Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh and 23 March 1931: Shaheed respectively. The former even won a National Film Award for his iconic portrayal of the revolutionary. Rajkummar Rao meanwhile is gearing up to start shooting for Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor in the month of July. The film is a horror comedy and will also feature Varun Dhawan in an extended appearance as Bhediya. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Rajkummar Rao.

