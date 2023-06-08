EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets for Adipurush for underprivileged kids

On Wednesday, producer Abhishek Agarwal took to his social media to announce that he will be donating 10,000 tickets of the soon-to-be-released, Adipurush, to underprivileged kids and old age homes across Telangana. The Om Raut directorial produced by Bhushan Kumar, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is gearing up for a June 16, 2023 release in cinema halls across the globe. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranbir Kapoor too has stepped in to lend his support to this epic, which is based on Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor to donate 10,000 tickets of Adipurush to underprivileged kids

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most secure actors in the Hindi Film Industry and has come ahead to lend his support to Adipurush. The actor will be donating 10,000 tickets of the film to underprivileged kids across the country. The actor himself has learned a lot from Ramayana in his childhood days and is now hoping for the kids of today’s generation to learn from Shri Ram’s story.

The 10,000 tickets will be distributed to NGOs across the Hindi belts. Producers of Adipurush confirmed the development to Pinkvilla and is glad to see his fellow actor coming to support the film, which is among the costliest Indian films of all time. Talking of Adipurush, the film is made on a mammoth budget of Rs 500 crore and will see a release across the globe 2D and 3D.

Adipurush advance bookings to open

The advance booking for Adipurush will open over the weekend and is expected to be one of the widest Indian releases of all time. We will be bringing out the details on the exact screen count of Adipurush soon. Ranbir is meanwhile gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film features him alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Interestingly, Ranbir is himself gearing up to play the part of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramyana with his Alia Bhatt as Sita. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Adipurush as the countdown for release has begun!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Yash in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan; On floors in December