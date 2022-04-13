EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor leaves from Goa for Ranbir-Alia's wedding; Says will decide on reception deets today

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting married, and there is a lot of excitement around their big day. In fact, earlier today RK’s family was spotted arriving at his residence in Bandra. Those who were spotted include mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and aunt Rima Jain, among a few others. The groom-to-be’s actor-uncle Randhir Kapoor wasn’t spotted at the venue as he is on his way back to Mumbai from Goa.

“Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy (for him),” the veteran actor exclusively told Pinkvilla. When asked if there will be a reception, Randhir responds, “That we are discussing. I am on my way back (to Mumbai). I was in Goa. Now I am heading back, so we will discuss that today and decide.” Meanwhile to celebrate this union, RK and Alia’s best friend Ayan Mukerji released a small glimpse of the duo from Brahmastra’s song ‘Kesariya’.

“For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever,” Ayan captioned the video on Instagram.

