EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and YRF Talent Management Agency amicably decide to part ways
Ranveer Singh was a total outsider to the industry when he was launched by YRF in Maneesh Sharma’s debut directorial Band Baaja Baarat, a film that made him a star overnight. The actor was, since then, been managed by YRF’s talent management agency and the two have now decided to amicably part ways.
A reliable industry source informs, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen. He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever.”
The source adds, “Ranveer was being managed by YRF’s talent management agency and they have now amicably decided to part ways in this regard. Ranveer and YRF will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project. The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection.”
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus, which is all set for a Christmas 2022 release. The actor is also doing Karan Johar’s love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and the film is looking at a mid-2022 release on the big screen. There are several other projects in the pipeline and the announcements will come at the right time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ranveer Singh.
