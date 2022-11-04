EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and YRF Talent Management Agency amicably decide to part ways

Ranveer Singh was a total outsider to the industry when he was launched by YRF in Maneesh Sharma’s debut directorial Band Baaja Baarat, a film that made him a star overnight. The actor was, since then, been managed by YRF’s talent management agency and the two have now decided to amicably part ways.

A reliable industry source informs, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen. He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever.”