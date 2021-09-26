EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala announces his slate of releases. Says ‘Happy for cinema hall and multiplex owners'

It has been a busy Sunday as the Hindi film industry has been on a roll with back-to-back film announcements. Among the others, producer Sajid Nadiadwala too announced his ambitious slate of releases. While the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria film, Tadap, is gearing up for a December 3 release, ’s Kapil Dev biopic, 83, is confirmed as a Christmas opening.

Sajid’s two Masaledaar entertainers, the and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey and the Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria fronted Heropanti 2 on March 4 and May 6 respectively. The slate of announcements today has pumped in some oxygen in the dead lungs of the industry and this is indeed a sign of taking step towards revival of theatrical business in the Hindi markets. The announcements came after the decision taken by Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray to reopen cinema halls in the state from October 22.

The Rohit Shetty directed cop thriller, Sooryavanshi, fronted by and was among the first to announce their arrival. This was followed by a dozen of other films. Welcoming the move of cinema halls reopening all across India, Sajid Nadiadwala shares, “At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we welcome honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s historic decision which will once again enable producers to release their films and offer big screen entertainment to the audience. I am really happy for the cinema hall and multiplex owners since this decision will boost their revival. With big festivals around the corner, there couldn’t be better time to start than Diwali. We look forward to see you at the movies.”

Apart from the aforementioned four films, Sajid also has the and Pooja Hegde starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali under his kitty. The producer is also bankrolling the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani fronted yet untitled love story. Both the projects are expected to release on the big screen in 2022. Apart from Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala was the only producer who held onto his slate of releases for the big screen.

