Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Varun Dhawan thanks 'Jamnagar ki Janhvi' as he wins Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice for Bawaal
As Varun Dhawan clinches the title of Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice for Bawaal at the esteemed Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, he delivers a heartfelt thank-you speech.
The highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 concluded with a dazzling display of stars and glamour. Held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18, the prestigious awards ceremony celebrated the pinnacle of cinematic brilliance in the industry while recognizing individuals for their exceptional talent.
Amidst the glitz and excitement, Varun Dhawan was overjoyed to receive the Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice award. Grateful for the honor, he delivered a heartfelt thank-you speech that resonated with sincerity and appreciation.
Varun Dhawan wins Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice
On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan secured the prestigious title of Best Actor (Male) - OTT - Popular Choice for his stellar performance in Bawaal. The award was graciously presented by Producer Murad Khetani and Neeti Goel, a notable figure in the restaurant industry and a devoted philanthropist.
Accepting the award with immense joy, Varun expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am passionate about every film that I do, but Bawaal is definitely very special. It was the first time I got to work with Nitesh (Tiwari), sir. Thank you, Nitesh sir. Thank you, Ashwiny (Iyer Tiwari) ma'am. Thank you, Sajid sir. And thank you to 'Jamnagar ki Janhvi (Kapoor).'"
He continued, "Honestly, this film means a lot to me. I have said it before, when it was released, we received a mixed response, but I feel the film has stood the test of time. Bawaal is a film that truly deserves all the awards. It's an original screenplay; it's very hard to write those. I believe it gave the message that more peace and less war, so thank you."
Take a look:
Bawaal revolves around a married couple from Lucknow whose lives undergo a significant transformation as they confront marital conflicts and embark on a journey through Europe to resolve a controversy. Through their adventures and challenges abroad, they gain new insights into life and relationships.
For a comprehensive list of winners at the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.
