EXCLUSIVE: It’s trailer war as Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2, Tadap & Bunty Aur Babli 2 eye Sooryavanshi on Diwali

And the trade is buzzing with good news right now as the industry is gearing up to welcome the audience to the cinema halls this Diwali onwards with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. It’s undoubtedly the biggest release of the year so far and every producer is wanting to affiliate their product to this cop universe film. According to our sources, as many as four film producers – Antim: The Final Truth, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Tadap – are looking to attach their trailers with Sooryavanshi on Diwali.

“Everyone in the industry is confident that the audience will come out in huge numbers to watch Sooryavanshi on the big screen this Diwali. With a jam-packed release calendar going forward, the producers want to use Sooryavanshi as a vehicle to create awareness among the audience stepping out to watch films around the release date and content of their product,” revealed a source, adding further that all the four trailers will be launched digitally by end of October/early November.

“There will be digital launch too beforehand, however, the idea is to inform the theatrical audience about the arrival of respective films and what better than Sooryavanshi,” the source informed adding further, “However, it would be interesting to see if Rohit Shetty agrees on attaching all four trailers to his prints as that would increase his run time by at-least 15 minutes. The director and his team would want to get maximum showcasing by keeping other elements away from the film. He might pick up two of them, while the rest might not find their way on the big screen alongside Sooryavanshi.”

Another film trailer is expected to be out around Diwali and that’s the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, we still await confirmation on this. There is also a possibility of Kabir Khan and the team of 83 coming up with a short teaser on Diwali, building up to the Christmas 2021 release. “Some producers will also try to directly block the slots with the cinema owners to screen their trailer before Sooryavanshi or during the interval. The ones who miss out on finding a place in the prints of Sooryavanshi will go for monetary deals too with single screens and multiplexes as no one would want to miss out on this golden opportunity. Whereas for some, it will be a barter deal with cinema owners,” the source concluded.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, it marks the entry of Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, already featuring Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Katrina Kaif is the female lead of the cop thriller. The promotional campaign of this much awaited Diwali Dhamaka is expected to begin within a week to 10 days from now.

