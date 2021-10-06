EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma shoot for Antim: The Final Truth in a three days schedule; Deets Inside

After filming for Tiger 3 at several international locations, Salman Khan returned to Mumbai late last month to host Bigg Boss 15, which premiered on October 2. Now, even before diving into the Mumbai schedule of the Maneesh Sharma directorial, Salman recently resumed filming for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. Actor Aayush Sharma had unveiled the poster of the film in September, and a song was released soon after.

“Considering the makers are eyeing for a theatre release now, they decided to add a few more scenes featuring . Aayush Sharma was also a part of this schedule. It was a three days schedule, which will come to an end today. These are important sequences which will add more value to the film,” informs a source close to the development. While it is being speculated that the movie might release in Diwali 2021, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Manjrekar had opened up about the much awaited trailer of Antim: The Final Truth. “The two-minute trailer will have Salman, Aayush and some of the other characters and it will try to tell you a little bit about what the film is. I am in the process of editing it. Post-production of Antim is on and we are also editing the trailer now. We released the song Vignaharta during the Ganpati season and it turned out to be a chartbuster. More than being catchy, the song is a hit because it has all the traditional elements of the Ganpati festival too which appeals to all,” the filmmaker had said.

Antim: The Final Truth is headlined by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

