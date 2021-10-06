EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to begin Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal from Summer 2022 with a 6 month schedule

On January 1, 2021, Bhushan Kumar announced that his upcoming production with titled Animal, to be directed by Kabir Singh fame, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ever since the announcement, it is among the most awaited films of Hindi cinema, however, there hasn’t been an official update on the same from makers. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Animal will go on floors by April next year with a marathon schedule that will go on till the month of October.

“The team is planning to commence work on this ambitious project in the April/May window and shoot it extensively over a period of six months. Apart from Ranbir, it also features Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles and their bulk combination dates are being worked upon,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is a gangster-based family drama exploring the dark side of human emotions. Buzz is, Ranbir plays a psycho-path in the film, however, we still await a confirmation on the same. The film will be a 2023 theatrical release.

Before moving on to Animal, Ranbir will complete work on his on-going Luv Ranjan directorial, co-starring . While a substantial chunk has already been wrapped up, the overseas leg of the film is still pending and the team is expected to fly abroad early next year. “The Luv Ranjan directorial will be wrapped up by February end/early March. And the film will target a release by the end of 2022,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is all geared up to wrap up the most ambitious film of his career, the Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra. The team will be shooting for a grand song alongside some talkie sequences and call it a wrap by November. According to our sources, the makers are targeting a late May/June 2022 release, however, final call will be taken only once the shoot is wrapped up depending on the release calendar in Summer. Ranbir’s calendar looks sorted at the moment with Shamshera in March, Brahmastra in June 2022 and Luv Ranjan’s film around the October/November window.

He is also doing Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, which is expected to go on floors by next year end. While Ranbir plays lord Ram, will be seen as Ravaan in this epic. It’s among the biggest Hindi films and the makers are currently on the lookout for an actress to play Sita. Talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker will direct his next with Prabhas by the end of 2022. It’s said to be a special silver jubilee project of Prabhas. Stay tuned for more updates, only on Pinkvilla.

