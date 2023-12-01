EXCLUSIVE: Sam Bahadur’s Vicky Kaushal expresses wish to team up with THESE directors

Vicky Kaushal must be going through a whirlwind of emotions. That’s because today is when his biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur will be finally open for cinema lovers to watch. Ahead of the film’s cinematic debut, the actor interacted with fans and named the directors he would want to work with next.

Vicky Kaushal reveals he wants to work with these talented directors

Vicky Kaushal was in a chat with Pinkvilla when he interacted with his fans and movie lovers. During the candid conversation, he responded to the many questions of curious admirers and also delved deep into his personal and professional life. This is when a woman asked him who is the dream director he would want to work with.

The Sam Bahadur star took a couple of seconds to gather his thoughts and said, “Rajamouli sir (SS Rajamouli), Zoya Akhtar, Mani Ratnam, there are many,” he said when someone reminded him of Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan to which he positively agreed. In the video, we can see him dancing with his little fans on the stage.

Take a look at the interview:

Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

On November 29, a special screening of the film was held which was attended by many celebs including his wife Katrina Kaif along with the entire Kaushal family. Taking to social media, the actress shared her two cents about the movie. Calling it ‘a performance to be remembered,’ she penned:

“@meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film, was transported to another era. You can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot. And SAM! GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT. What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded, you are too inspiring, true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way, was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen. I’ve seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered.”

About Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the war drama shows Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of the patriotic war hero Sam Manekshaw who went on to become India's first field marshal. Looking at the trailer one can say that Vicky has tried to get into the skin of the character and nail the role with perfection.

Written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, we also see Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in crucial roles in the movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur: Cast, plot, runtime; here’s all you need to know