EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has NOT quit Varun Dhawan Starrer Citadel; To begin shoot in January

A lot is being written about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health and how that is impacting the shooting schedules of her upcoming projects. Once again, speculations are doing rounds that Samantha has quit Raj and DK’s upcoming film Citadel, an original spy series that will co-star Varun Dhawan. It is also said that Sam, who is diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis, will be taking a long break from work, leading to rumour mills buzzing that she is being replaced in the upcoming projects. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very much a part of Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel and will start shooting the same in the second half of January 2023. The official dates will be confirmed soon. "Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January," confirmed a source.

We also heard, her film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Kushi is also on track and the team is soon to lock dates for the film's next schedule. Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The Russo Brothers, the OG creators of the American show have also posted an announcement of the same on their Twitter handle and wrote, "We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023.” Raj and DK too tweeted about the same. Citadel makers to rope in Hollywood action director Both, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen in some high-octane action sequences and for the same, the makers have roped in a Hollywood action director for the martial arts training. The major part of the film will be shot in Mumbai, and then will later be shot in a few Eastern European countries. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are headlining the global version of the series. Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot in June 2022. In the note announcing the shoot wrap, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun." Samantha's Shaakuntalam Release Date Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the mythological project Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The epic love story will release in all 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on February 17, 2023. Shaakuntalam was shot extensively around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet Lake.