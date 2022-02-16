EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Kapoor mourns the demise of Bappi Lahiri: ‘His music will live on’

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. Soon after the news came out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, actor Sanjay Kapoor too remembered the music legend. “We are going to remember him through his fantastic music. He is known as the disco king but he started with Chalte Chalte which had the most amazing music. Unfortunately he has not given music for any of my films but I have met him a couple of times and he was always happy and smiling. You remember his face and you get a smile just thinking of him. May his soul rest in peace. It’s very sad that he is no more, but his music will live on and he will always be remembered,” says Sanjay.

Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place on Thursday morning. “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated,” read an official statement released by his family.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor, among many others also expressed their grief on social media.

