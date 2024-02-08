Did you know three generations of Anil Kapoor's family? All about Sonam, Arjun-Janhvi, Sridevi, and Ranveer Singh's connection

In the glittering world of Bollywood, where being a Khan or a Kapoor is often seen as a golden ticket to success, there's a different Kapoor lineage that has quietly but significantly left its mark. Surinder Kapoor and his descendants, including the well-known trio of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, have been weaving their cinematic tales for decades. Originating from the guidance of Prithviraj Kapoor, a distant cousin, Surinder Kapoor paved the way into the industry and prospered as a successful producer.

Following in his footsteps, Boney Kapoor continued the legacy, while his brothers Anil and Sanjay took the stage as actors. Now spanning three generations, the youngest, Shanaya, joins the ranks, alongside established actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, forming the vibrant and enduring tapestry of the Kapoor family in Bollywood.

Meet the 3 generations of the Anil Kapoor family and their career

The Kapoor clan, a Bollywood powerhouse, traces its roots to Surinder Kapoor guided by Prithviraj Kapoor, marking the beginning. Boney, Anil, and Sanjay Kapoor furthered the legacy, imprinting their unique stories.

Anil Kapoor’s parents

Surinder Kapoor: Anil Kapoor’s dad and a prolific figure in Bollywood was originally a freedom fighter and he not only produced acclaimed films like Hum Paanch and No Entry but also presided over the Film & Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001. Fostering family ties, he cast his sons in hits such as Woh Saat Din and Pukar.

Nirmal Kapoor: Surinder Kapoor married Nirmal Kapoor, who initially worked in a multinational company. After their marriage, Nirmal decided to leave her job and embraced the role of a full-time wife and mother.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor: Undoubtedly the most prominent figure of the Kapoor family, Anil Kapoor boasts a four-decade-long career as an actor and, since 2005, as a producer. Acclaimed with two National Film Awards, his ’80s hits, including Tezaab, Beta, Karma, and Meri Jung, epitomize the era's action-packed melodrama. Renowned for his distinctive 'tapori' acting style, Anil's versatility has stood the test of time, evident in his timeless energy and youthful appearance.

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Bhavnani

Sunita Bhavnani: Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani in 1984, a costume designer. Together, they have 3 children: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor’s children

Sonam Kapoor: Starting her journey with Saawariya in 2007 alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter has since graced the silver screen in notable films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Sanju, and Veere Di Wedding. Sonam Kapoor, celebrated for her contemporary fashion sense, stands among the leading actresses of today. Sonam married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja and the couple have a son named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Rhea Kapoor: Rhea started her journey in film production with Aisha in 2010. She proceeded to produce the 2014 film Khoobsurat. In 2017, alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor, she introduced the Rheson clothing line. Rhea is married to Karan Boolani.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: He entered the acting scene in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's movie Mirzya, where he starred alongside actress Saiyami Kher. Following that, his second film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, hit the screens in 2018.

Anil Kapoor’s brothers, their wives and children

Anil Kapoor’s elder brother Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor: Starting his career under the mentorship of legends like Shakti Samanta, he achieved acclaim for producing the iconic sci-fi film, Mr India, featuring his brothers Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. Initially married to Mona Shourie from 1983 to 1996, they share two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. In 1996, he tied the knot with Sridevi, with whom he had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, the journey took a poignant turn with Sridevi's passing in February 2018.

Boney Kapoor’s Wives

Mona Shourie: Mona Shourie Kapoor, an Indian television producer, film producer, and entrepreneur, was the daughter of Sattee Shourie. She was the first wife of Boney Kapoor and also the mother of actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Sridevi: Sridevi, born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan on August 13, 1963, was an iconic Indian actress renowned for her work in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Recognized as the "first female superstar" of Indian cinema, Sridevi married Boney Kapoor in 1996, and together, they had two children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, Sridevi passed away in 2018.

Boney Kapoor’s Children

Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor, the son of producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, initiated his acting career with Ishaqzaade in 2012. His filmography encompasses Aurangzeb (2013), 2 States (2014), Ki & Ka (2016), and Panipat (2019).

Anshula Kapoor: Anshula Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, is not only involved in the film industry and Fankind but is also recognized for her philanthropic contributions. Her efforts extend to various charitable causes, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare, and animal welfare.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor, born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, ventured into acting in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, achieving commercial success. Subsequently, she featured in Netflix productions like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi, establishing herself as one of the most active emerging actresses in Bollywood.

Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, entered the film scene with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor: Entering Hindi cinema in 1995 with Prem, alongside Tabu, he found success in his subsequent film, Raja (1995), co-starring Madhuri Dixit. As the founder and director of Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited, alongside his wife Maheep Sandhu. Sanjay shares parenthood with Maheep, blessed with a daughter named Shanaya and a son named Jahaan.

Sanjay Kapoor’s Wife

Maheep Kapoor: Sanjay Kapoor exchanged vows with Maheep Sandhu in 1997. Maheep is recognized as one of the four stars from the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Sanjay Kapoor’s children

Shanaya Kapoor: Shanaya, the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, is Bollywood's latest addition. Joining Karan Johar's talent agency, she is set to make her grand debut soon. Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in the pan-India movie Vrushabha, sharing the screen with South star Mohanlal.

Jahaan Kapoor: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s younger son Jahaan Kapoor also aspires to make a career in Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor’s sister

Reena Kapoor: Anil, Boney, and Sanjay's sister chose a different path from Bollywood. She is wedded to Sandeep Marwah, a film producer, educator, and businessman renowned for founding Noida Film City and establishing Marwah Studios. Together, they are parents to two sons, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah.

Sridevi and Ranveer Singh’s family ties

Sridevi and Ranveer Singh are connected through a distant familial relationship. Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani, is the first cousin of Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor. Sridevi was married to Boney Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor's brother is Anil Kapoor. Therefore, Ranveer Singh is related to Sridevi through his connection to Anil Kapoor, who is Sridevi's brother-in-law. This makes Sridevi and Ranveer Singh distant relatives through their extended family ties.

