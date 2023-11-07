Is Shanaya Kapoor holidaying with rumored boyfriend Karan Kothari in Maldives? Here’s why fans think so

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. In January this year, rumors of her dating her college sweetheart Karan Kothari surfaced on the internet. Now, Shanaya and Karan’s latest Instagram posts have sparked speculations about whether they are holidaying together in the Maldives.

Shanaya Kapoor has been on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram, and so far, has shared numerous pictures from her Maldives trip. One of the recent pictures shared by her shows her scuba diving. She is seen in a pink bikini, and several tiny fish can be seen around her, in the water.

Meanwhile, around the same time, Karan Kothari also took to his Instagram stories to share an underwater video clip of him scuba diving. Given the surroundings, is quite evident that both pictures are from the same location underwater. Check out the pictures below!

Not just this, another picture shared by Shanaya Kapoor on Instagram features the same background as seen in Karan Kothari’s latest Instagram post. In the picture, Shanaya is seen in a beige cutout dress, sitting in an eatery. There are two coconuts placed on the table in front of her. The background shows a sloping-roof structure with wooden columns along the periphery.

Karan Kothari's latest Instagram post also features a similar background. He is seen posing for a selfie, sharing which he wrote, "A wise man once said nothing at all." Interestingly, Shanaya's dad Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post, and wrote, "The wise Man was obviously me."

Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Kothari dating rumors

Meanwhile, in January, the Hindustan Times reported that Shanaya is dating Mumbai-based Karan Kothari and that they reportedly went to university together in Los Angeles. Karan isn’t from the film industry, instead, he reportedly has a startup based in LA.

