EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra on rumours about working with Shah Rukh Khan on Atlee’s next: Would never say no

Ever since the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s production Love Hostel had been released, fans have not been able to keep calm. Be it Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra’s chemistry or Bobby Deol’s screen presence everything about this trailer had intrigued fans to watch the film. Now that the film has been released fans are going gaga about it. We got a chance to interact exclusively with the leading pair Sanya and Vikrant and they opened their hearts about a lot of things related to this project and SRK.

When the actress was asked about her feeling about Shah Rukh Khan producing Love Hostel, Sanya Malhotra replied, “It gives you confidence because he is King Khan as we all know him and he knows his scripts and the work that he does. I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan to agar wo kisi script ko haan bol rahe hai to aap question bhi kaise kar sakte hai as an actor. If Shah Rukh Khan is saying that ‘ya maybe I’m going to produce this script’ how can I say no to it as an actor? I totally believe what he does is inspiring and I am glad he decided to produce this one and cast both of us in it.”

Also, there have been several rumours about Sanya Malhotra working with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s film. When Sanya Malhotra was questioned about this the actress did not answer the question but very smartly directed the question towards Love Hostel and said, “My film Love Hostel has released on February 25, please go watch it! It was my birthday also on February 25 so it’s a gift from the producers to me, to the whole team.” But Sanya later laughed and said that “I’m ready” when asked if she wants to work with Shah Rukh. “I would never say no to working with Shah Rukh Khan, why would I?”

