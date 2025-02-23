EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan had THIS ‘funda’ while backing Ittefaq, reveals Renu Chopra; recalls his gesture when Ravi Chopra was sick

Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Renu Chopra on the 2017 film Ittefaq. It was directed by her son Abhay. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chopra revealed SRK’s ‘funda’ in backing the movie. She also recalled the superstar’s gesture when her husband, Ravi Chopra, was sick.

In a recent podcast with Pinkvilla, Renu Chopra shared how Shah Rukh Khan came on board as producer for Ittefaq. She said, “We just decided to do it with him.” She recalled asking him if she could visit him, but he denied and said he would come to her out of respect. Chopra said, “Maine kaha, ‘Shah Rukh aate aate 3 hafte ho gaye hain abhi main hi aa jati hun (I said, ‘Shah Rukh, you have been saying for 3 weeks; now I’ll only come).’ Because he’s such a busy man.”

Renu Chopra revealed that during their meeting, Shah Rukh asked what she wanted. She stated, “Maine kaha, ‘Dekh paise mere paas nahi hai,’ toh he said, ‘Woh main laga dunga.’ Maine kaha baki mere bacche puri tarah se dil laga ke picture banaenge (I said, ‘I don’t have money, to which he replied, ‘I’ll put my money.’ I told him that my son will make the movie with his heart). It was my youngest son Abhay’s debut film. Unhone kahani bhi shayad padi nahi (SRK didn’t even read the story). His funda was, ‘I never back the horse; I back the jockey.’ He said, ‘If your son is backing it, I'll back it.’”

Chopra further shared that SRK refused to charge interest. She mentioned, “And to date… the money was always 50-50 down the line. And when the movie finished, like all other finances, normally there's an interest rate. He said, ‘Nahi, ye haraam hai mere liye. Main nahi lunga (No, this is forbidden. I won’t take it).’”

During the conversation, Renu Chopra also shared that Shah Rukh Khan visited her at home when her husband was ill. She said, “He was so nice; he said, ‘I know what it is to have an ailing father.’ Shah Rukh’s father had cancer.”

She revealed that SRK’s father once told him, “Tum wahi karo jo tumhara dil chahe and agar dil nahi chahe toh kuch mat karna kyunki jo kuch nahi karte woh kamaal karte hain (You do only what your heart feels like, and if you don't feel like it, then don't do anything because those who do nothing do wonders).” Renu Chopra shared that this saying stuck with her.