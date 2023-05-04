EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan postponed; When will the Atlee directorial now release?

2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s year – he started it off with the historic blockbuster, Pathaan, which is the highest grossing Hindi film of all time with lifetime collections in the North of Rs 512 crore. And SRK is all set for his second release of 2023 – the Atlee directed Jawan. The film is among the most awaited Hindi films of the year and is expected to set the cash registers ringing in a big way upon its release. Jawan rides on a strong star-cast of SRK with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with a cameo by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan has officially been pushed and a new date will be announced shortly. “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the VFX team have been working round the clock over the last few months, but the process is taking longer than expected.

Multiple global companies are working on the VFX of Jawan, alongside Red Chillies. A new release date will be announced shortly. “The team is contemplating on several dates but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29, and all the four weeks of August. In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies,” the source informed.

Odds favoring an August 2023 release for SRK's Jawan

Even the above are tentative dates and things may change tomorrow mrorning with Jawan releasing on an altogether new date, though at the time of this article going live, the odds within are favouring an August 11 or August 25 release. At this point of time, Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to release on June 29 whereas August 11 is crowded with Animal, Gadar 2 and Vaccine War. Dream Girl 2 and Raula are slated for an August 25 release. There’s Rajinikanth’s Jailer also slated for a release on August 10, which will be a competitor in Tamil market.

“The team at Red Chillies is taking everything into account before announcing a certain date. They are committed to bring an uncompromised product and will now announce a date in a way that the film is no more delayed. The talk of delaying had been going on for a while, however, the stakeholders were hopeful on VFX to be complete by early May,” the source concluded.

What should be the release date of Jawan. Do let us know.

