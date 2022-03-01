EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah to marry Seema & Manoj Pahwa’s son Mayank tomorrow in Mahabaleshwar

It’s raining weddings in B-town as many couples tied the knot recently. It began with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Rajasthan wedding in December 2021, which was followed by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s marriage in the same month. Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar in January, while Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s nuptials took place in February. Farhan Akhtar also got married to Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony in Khandala, while Vikrant Massey tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur a few days ago.

We have now heard that Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank tomorrow. “The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the mehendi and sangeet functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow. It's an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while,” informs a source close to the development.

While Pahwas and Kapurs have been family friends for many years, Sanah and Mayank too have known each other for a long time. Reportedly, they had gotten engaged a while back. For the unversed, Sanah had made her big-screen debut with Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar. It was headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and also featured Pankaj Kapur.

In December last year, Seema Pahwa had taken to Instagram to wish her son on his birthday. Sharing an image of Manoj and Mayank, the actress had written, “Happy birthday mayank my son my life like father like son.”

