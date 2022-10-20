EXCLUSIVE: Shaktimaan team in talks with Minnal Murali director, Basil Joseph
As things stand today, no actor has been roped in to play Shaktimaan, but it’s Ranveer Singh who is at the top of the list for the producers to play this iconic character. Read details
On February 10, 2022, Sony Pictures India announced that they will be bringing the desi superhero, Shaktimaan, in the big screen format. The banner announced the film with a special video and confirmed that it would be a one of its kind home-grown superhero trilogies. Ever since then, there have been ample of speculations on the actor who will be the face of Shaktimaan for today’s audience. Enough has also been spoken about the probable directors for the film too. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Shaktimaan team is in conversations with Minnal Murali fame, Basil Joseph, to come on board as the director of Shaktimaan.
“Basil is well worse with the world of Indian Superhero Films and is a big fan of Shaktimaan himself. The director has already met the Shaktimaan team multiple times and is keen to come on board the film. The producers have asked Basil to come up with his own version of the screenplay to know if he is on the same wavelength as the team on the visual and story-telling front,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the paperwork and other aspects will happen once the first draft is locked as per the quality that’s desired by the team.
“Shaktimaan is a franchise that has the potential to change the game for Hindi Cinema and hence, the team is being very cautious with their choice of director. Mukesh Khanna has made the character a household name and the idea is to reintroduce the superhero to today’s audience. They have been talking to several top directors and as of now, Basil Joseph is the front runner to be at the helm of affairs, as all the meetings have met with a positive response,” the source added.
As things stand today, no actor has been roped in for the titular role, but it’s Ranveer Singh who is at the top of the list for the producers to play this iconic character. “He will hear the script, get an idea of the vision that producers and directors have for the franchise, and only then play the superhero. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him as well to play a superhero on screen and hence, he is being cautious with what he picks up,” the source concluded.
