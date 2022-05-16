Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar bites the dust at the ticket counters; Records a 12 cr weekend

Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, led by Ranveer Singh, had a forgettable first week at the box office with weekend numbers just around Rs. 12 cr nett. The film opened to career-low numbers in terms of ticket receipts for a Ranveer Singh film and based on the advances on Monday, the prospects look bleak.

After a poor first day of roughly Rs. 3.25 cr nett, Jayeshbhai Jordaar saw a little growth in collections over the weekend with a Rs. 4 cr nett Saturday and a Rs. 4.75 cr nett Sunday to pack a weekend cume of Rs. 12 cr. Medium budget content films have found the going tough post-pandemic since such content is preferred to be watched on OTT in the comfort of one’s home. All films made for a niche set of audiences have met with a similar fate and it is unlikely for any film to break out in the near future because the audience is determined to wait for a few weeks before the content directly releases on OTT platforms.

The post-pandemic has been brutal to Ranveer Singh as he has had two back-to-back films biting the dust at the box office. Both the films were received well critically but failed to cater to a good chunk of the audience. 83 managed to cross the Rs. 100 cr nett mark but it looks like Jayeshbhai Jordaar will struggle to even touch Rs. 25 cr nett. While 83 saw makers suffer major losses, Jayeshbhai Jordaar won’t be a loss-making proposition since the makers were already in black thanks to the non-theatrical sources of revenue like satellite rights and digital rights which have acted as a savior to medium budget films.

Next week sees the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is said to be the most important film from the trade’s perspective. The result of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will decide where the box office for Hindi films is headed and whether there is a chance of redemption or not.

