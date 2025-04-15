With Param Sundari nearing its wrap, Sidharth Malhotra has started the process of having a line-up in place for the coming two years. While Vvan is already on cards with Ekta Kapoor and TVF, and slated to go on floors this summer, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sidharth has signed on for producer Mahaveer Jain’s next film, an out-and-out entertainer, which has the scope of leading itself to a high concept franchise.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, the film will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and will go on floors in September 2025. “The yet untitled film is an out and out big budget comedy entertainer, and the entire team – from Sidharth Malhotra to Mahaveer Jain and Raaj Shaandilyaa – are excited to take it on floors towards the second half of 2025. The characters and world have the potential to lead itself to a one-of-its-kind high concept franchise,” revealed a source close to the development.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is a partner in MJF, will also be producing the film, and was creatively involved in the script too. “With a yet untitled comic entertainer and a creature comedy, Mahaveer Jain is all set to entertain the audience in 2025. Both the films have unique scripts, and have been designed for a large-scale entertainment,” the source informed, quick to add that the producer is looking to bank-roll multiple other films, which are in the development stage.

Advertisement

Talking of Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is signed on for Race 4 with Saif Ali Khan and is also in advance talks with Saran Sharma for a feature film produced by Karan Johar. The timelines for both films are yet undecided. Mahaveer Jain on the other hand has partnered with Karan Johar on Nagzilla with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. As reported by Pinkvilla before, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial begins by September. More details on the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial are awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Sunny Deol, Gopichand Malineni in talks to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan in a film each