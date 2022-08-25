EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah describes his character 'Bheema' in Maharani in 4 simple words; Find out

Sohum Shah is one of India's most loved actors, who has made a niche in the parallel space of cinema. He has been a part of acclaimed movies like Tumbbad, Ship Of Theseus and Talvar and has been receiving a lot of love for his role as Bheema in the series Maharani. Maharani is a political thriller, based in Bihar, and the show boasts of an ensemble cast with prolific actors like Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar and Anuja Sathe being a part of it. The first season of the show found a lot of love digitally, which led to the renewal of the show for its second season. Sohum, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, talked in length about the show, his character and more.

Sohum Shah, as we are all aware, essays the role of Bihar's chief minister Bheema Bharti. When he was asked to describe his character in 4 words, he said, "Powerful, courageous, shrewd and charming". The Tummbad actor talked about how all characters of the show have been developed in the second season. He said, "All characters have been developed. For me, it is an Indie commercial blockbuster kind of show in which there has been work done on every character. Writing is of a different level. Bheema's character didn't do much in the first season because he is shot in the very first episode and then he is bedridden. But in the second season, Bheema is in full form. Bheema wants to get out of jail. It starts with how he tries to get out of jail and get back his empire. So the character of Bheema has developed a lot."

Sohum shared the screen with many amazing actors, but there was one actor that amazed him the most and he enjoyed most working with, especially because he enjoys working with actors he has not worked in the past with. "There's a character called Kirti Singh which Anuja has played. I have a lot of scenes with Anuja. She is a great actress. Acting is about reaction. So whenever I did a scene with her, things changed."

The second season of Maharani dropped today, digitally, on its respective OTT platform. The highly acclaimed show can be binge-watched over the weekend. Those who like political thrillers are in for a treat. On the work front, Sohum won a National Award for his film Ship Of Theseus and won more acclaim with Tummbad, which was a sleeper hit at the box office and is one of the highest rated films from India.

