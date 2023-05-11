EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha on playing 'subservient roles' initially in her career: They were big films...

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her OTT debut with a crime-drama series titled Dahaad which will release on May 12 on Amazon Prime Videos. Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar as executive producers, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi opened up about the subservient roles she did earlier.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about the kind of roles she chooses

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi was asked that nowadays she is portraying the modern Indian women and if she has naturally gravitated towards it. To this, the actress replied, “Yeah I think so. I did the so-called subservient roles initially in my career because they were big films and I got the opportunity to work in them as well as a wide reach among the audience. But then I did one solo film which was completely on my shoulders and that was like it for me.” She further added, “The satisfaction that you get when you are playing such roles matches nothing else. That’s when I think that sort of change came into me and that’s how I started picking my roles.”

Sonakshi Sinha talks about Dahaad

Earlier in a conversation, Sonakshi talked about her upcoming series and was quoted saying, “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.” Furthermore, opening up about her character in the series, the actress said, “Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video.”