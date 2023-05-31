EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma plan to host a 4 city premiere for Gadar re-release on June 9

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Zee Studios is planning to re-release their epic blockbuster, Gadar, on June 9, to celebrate 21 years of the film’s release. The Anil Sharma directorial starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is among the biggest grosser of Indian Cinema and has over the years gained a cult status. Soon after, the makers launched the official trailer of the film in 4K format, confirming the arrival of Gadar on the big screen on June 9. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, and the team of Gadar are planning a 4-city premiere for the film’s re-release.

Gadar re-release premiere in 4 cities

“Gadar re-release will be as big as the first film’s release back in 2001. The team will be hosting a massive premiere in 4 key cities of India, which include Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur. The re-release of Gadar will also mark the beginning of the campaign leading to the release of Gadar 2 on August 11,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea of this extended campaign is to keep momentum and conversation around the sequel intact.

“There is a generation that has heard about Gadar, but probably not experienced the big screen euphoria. The idea of the re-release is to reintroduce the brand to the Gen-Z audience,” the source informed, adding further that Sunny, Anil, and Ameesha will be a part of the grand 4-city premiere. “Utkarsh Sharma, who was a child artist in Gadar, is a grown-up lead in the sequel, and he will also be joining the team through the campaign,” the source concluded.

Gadar 2 set against the backdrop of 1971 War

Talking of Gadar 2, the Anil Sharma directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India – Pakistan War. This time around, Tara Singh aka. Sunny Deol, enters Pakistan for his son, Jeete, played by Utkarsh. A teaser of Gadar 2 is expected to be out on June 9. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

