EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and Zee Studios to re-release Gadar on June 9

On June 15, 2001, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma created history with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, as the film went ahead to become the highest grossing film of all time in India. Over the last 22 years, the film has attained a cult status with music and dialogues finding a place in pop culture. As the team is gearing up for a sequel, Gadar 2, on August 11, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will re-release on June 9, 2023 in cinema halls across the country.

Gadar to re-release in India on June 9

“Gadar is an emotion for the audience in India as also one of the dearest IP for Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and the stakeholders at Zee Studios. The team wants to celebrate the legacy of the first part before introducing the audience to the world of Gadar 2. Gadar will re-release in cinema halls all across the country on June 9, which coincides with the week in which Gadar released back in the day,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that contrary to the general norm of re-releasing films in just multiplex chains, Gadar will release in the single screens too. “The core of Gadar rests in the mass belt and the stakeholders will do a well-planned release of Gadar in some of the iconic single screens across India. The release strategy, theatre listing and other plans will be unveiled shortly,” the source added.

Team might unveil Gadar 2 teaser in June

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been converted in the 4K format with enhanced sound system. “A technical team has worked on Gadar to polish the visuals and give it the sound of today’s cinema.” Apart from re-releasing Gadar 2, Anil Sharma and co are also planning to unveil a teaser in the month of June, leading to the film release on August 11. “The teaser might be attached to the prints of Gadar or they might do a big launch on June 15, to mark 22 years of the cult blockbuster. A decision will be taken shortly,” the source signed off.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of 1971 India – Pakistan war and stars Sunny Deol in lead with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Much like the first part, the sequel too sees Sunny Deol travel to Pakistan, but this time for his son, Utkarsh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Gadar 2.

