EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol to start filming for Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff this week
Besides Baap, Ahmed Khan is also producing Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London, which will be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor.
Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ahmed Khan and Zee Studio had roped in Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff for a larger-than-life action film. The source had revealed that it is an attempt to bring back the action stars of the 80s together in a film to create a desi Expendables. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited movie, which is reportedly titled Baap. While Chakraborty, Dutt and Shroff had already started shooting for the film, Sunny Deol will join the trio soon.
“Sunny will start shooting for Baap from this week in Mumbai. He will be filming with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in a month-long schedule, and is excited about shooting with his friends. Meanwhile, there will be a few more surprise elements in the movie, which will be unveiled gradually. Their action sequences are mounted on a large scale, and will be the one to look out for,” informs a source close to the development.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is presently busy with Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel. The film is expected to wrap up by November, after which he will start shooting for Apne 2 with dad Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol, and son Karan Deol from next year. Jackie Shroff will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty too have an interesting lineup of films ahead.
Besides Baap, Ahmed Khan is also producing Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London, which will be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt changes his car plate number from 4545 to 2999; Here's why