EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol to start filming for Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff this week

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ahmed Khan and Zee Studio had roped in Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff for a larger-than-life action film. The source had revealed that it is an attempt to bring back the action stars of the 80s together in a film to create a desi Expendables. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited movie, which is reportedly titled Baap. While Chakraborty, Dutt and Shroff had already started shooting for the film, Sunny Deol will join the trio soon.

“Sunny will start shooting for Baap from this week in Mumbai. He will be filming with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in a month-long schedule, and is excited about shooting with his friends. Meanwhile, there will be a few more surprise elements in the movie, which will be unveiled gradually. Their action sequences are mounted on a large scale, and will be the one to look out for,” informs a source close to the development.