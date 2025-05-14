'Bollywood people are very fake': Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi slams Hindi film industry for favoritism

Mithun Chakraborty is a veteran who has been ruling the Indian film industry for decades. Following in his footsteps, his youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty, made his debut with Bad Boy in 2020. Recently, the young star claimed ‘Bollywood people are very fake’, calling out favoritism in the industry. Read on.

Namashi Chakraborty was in an interview with Who’s On Air with Kamlksh Shetty, talking about his journey in Bollywood, his father Mithun Chakraborty, nepotism, and everything in between. This is when he stated that even today, his superstar father doesn’t behave like a star, despite being the biggest star of his generation.

Calling senior Chakraborty a “down-to-earth, humble and honest man”, the Bad Boy debutant stated that his dad isn’t like a Bollywood star. “Bollywood people are very fake, my father is a great exception,” claimed Namashi. Sharing what sets the Entertainment star apart, the upcoming actor expressed that he is self-made.

He also went back in time and recalled that when his father’s career was declining in the mid-90s, he worked in close to 100 low-budget action films in Ooty. This is when he was termed a “B-grade actor.” According to him, the media would look down at Mithun’s films. “He made his own industry, but the media never supported that; they have their favourites,” the youngster expressed.

In the same chat, Namashi shared his two cents on the insider vs outsider debate in the Hindi film industry. The actor claimed that Bollywood has forgotten to give work to outsiders. Moreover, those associated with it now look at people with names and backgrounds and who is whose friend. This is probably why the industry doesn’t have superstars anymore.

He further added that back in the day, anybody who had talent could make it in the industry. “Today, if a Mithun Chakraborty comes from Bengal, I don’t think Bollywood would be excited to launch him or give him a chance,” Namashi stated, adding that today, people don’t believe in outsiders, and everything has become about their name. The actor concluded by stating, “We don’t look for talent, we look for surnames.”

