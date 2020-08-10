EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Kushal Zaveri reveals Mumbai and Bihar Police called him for probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri revealed to Pinkvilla that he was called by Mumbai and Bihar Police for questioning in the actor’s case.

In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, several facts have been coming to light amid the investigation. Recently, Sushant's friend Kushal Zaveri, who lived with the actor for eight months, had claimed that the late actor was most vulnerable during the #MeToo movement. Putting up a post, he wrote: "I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019 ... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement. in Oct 2018 ... the electronic media was targetting him without any solid proof ... We tried our best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in the USA and was not available for comment (strange coincidence) (sic).'' Kushal claims that he has put out this statement "not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput (sic)."

It may be recalled here that there were media reports that during the shooting of Dil Bechara, the film's debutante heroine, Sanjana Sanghi alleged that Sushant, the film's hero, misbehaved with her. The actress denied the stories, saying that it was untrue. But Kushal makes a point that when Sushant did try to reach her she was not available for comment.

On Sunday, he put up another post on the occasion of Dil Bechara's premiere on Star Plus that night. "Was expecting a reply from Sanjana Sanghi as she was quick in replying to kangana, I guess she is busy ... Let me tell you something about the film ... Sushant re-write the dialogues of most of the scene's which includes him in film ... of course, with the approval of the director! (sic)!" he wrote.

Kushal also exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that the Mumbai police and Bihar police have called him.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is currently under investigation and after the Bihar Government recommended it for transfer to CBI to the Centre, the request was approved. Now, as per reports, the CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Currently, Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and her father Indranil are being grilled by the ED with regards to the money laundering allegations levelled by Sushant’s father in his FIR. Sushant passed away on June 14, at his apartment in Mumbai.

