EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s Takht starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal is NOT shelved
Coronavirus may have impacted businesses and lives across the world and in Bollywood too, several films have been postponed owing to the shutdown. Amidst this, several reports came in about Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. Reports recently stated that Takht may have been shelved owing to several reasons like the Twitter spat between writers, budget woes and now, the Coronavirus delaying the shooting commencement. However, amidst all such reports, Pinkvilla has learned from sources that Takht has not been shelved.
As per exclusive sources, Pinkvilla has learned that Karan’s directorial about the Mughal era has not been shelved and will be made. Also, as per our exclusive sources, Dharma Productions never approached Fox Star Studios for co-producing Takht. Fox Star Studio is co-producing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra and our exclusive source revealed that the studio has a very big budget for Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. As per the source, Takht is also in the process of being made and it is not shelved.
Last month, Karan even shared the first look teaser of Takht with a voiceover of Vicky and Ranveer as Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh talking about the throne. Seeing the same, fans were excited about the film going on floors. Along with the first look, the release date of Takht was also announced. Apart from Vicky and Ranveer, Takht also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. For the recce, Karan and Dharma Productions’ team had flown to Italy and Rajasthan. The shoot was scheduled to begin this month. However, owing to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Takht’s shoot has been delayed. But, soon, it will commence. As per now, Takht is slated to release on Christmas 2021.
