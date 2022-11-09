EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon to visit 8 cities for Bhediya promotions from November 12

The countdown for the release of the Amar Kaushik-directed creature comedy, Bhediya , starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon , has begun. The team unveiled the trailer on October 19 and partnered with multiplexes to screen it with all the films going forward until their release on November 25. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Bhediya team is all set to execute their marketing campaign from November 12.

According to a source close to the development, the last two weeks will be a blast from team Bhediya. “Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and team Bhediya will be visiting 8 cities in a span of 12 days to inform the viewers about the arrival of Bhediya. This would include song launches, music launches, and media interactions. The team will be seen promoting the film via city tours in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and Goa. In fact, they will also be making a visit to Dubai for one of the events,” revealed a source close to the development.

The events in Hyderabad and Chennai are touted to be the biggest from the team, as they are expecting some big stars from the two states to join in for the launch. For those unaware, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios production will be a Pan India release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The team has partnered with Allu Aravind and Suriya for the release in Telugu and Tamil respectively.

When will Bhediya advance booking open?

The advances for this much-awaited creature comedy will open around 6 days before its release, and the team has special plans for all the fans. Talking of Bhediya, the film is a part of the Dinesh Vijan horror comedy universe, that kicked off with Stree. Pinkvilla had reported previously that Bhediya and Stree might soon come together in one of its kind crossover films directed by Amar Kaushik. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.