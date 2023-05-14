EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Ready to roar with 3 looks

After back-to-back 100 crore films, Ranbir Kapoor is all gearing up for his next, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal. Principal shoot of the film has been completed and the team will reunite soon in Mumbai for a final 12-day schedule, before calling it a wrap. The gangster drama is set for an August 11 release and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that insiders who have seen rushes of the film can’t stop raving about the visuals and dramatic moments.

Ranbir Kapoor like never before in Animal

We hear, it features Ranbir Kapoor like never before in a role that could be termed career defining in terms of swag, and machoism. “There’s a sequence of him walking on the streets of Delhi in a coat in long hair while smoking with some of the bad guys watching their death warrant come their way. Even without background score, that scene left a mark due to the way Sandeep had picturised it and the way Ranbir has executed,” the insider shared, adding further that RK will sport 3 different looks in Animal, which starts off as a clean shaven lad taking shape of intensity as his character grows wilders.

The walks and mannerisms aside, the axe fight, as shown in the poster, is said to be unlike anything seen before on the screen. “It’s raw, brutal and violent at the next level. Sandeep has shot it with multiple cameras set up, without many cuts. It’s one of Ranbir Kapoor’s favorite scenes of the film,” the source added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gears up for a film each with Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas and Allu Arjun

Animal is touted to be a gangster drama with Anil Kapoor playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father and Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead whereas Tripti Dimri is also seen in a pivotal role. Buzz is, Ranbir plays the role that has shades of being a psychopath. This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial in Hindi after Kabir Singh. The filmmaker has two more films locked – the cop thriller, Spirit with Prabhas and a yet untitled film with Allu Arjun. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

