EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Kiara in Moscow for Jug Jugg Jeeyo; Contrary to reports won’t be at Vicky Kat wedding

Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli is one of the most awaited films. It was recently announced that the movie will be unveiled on June 24 next year. Varun and Kiara had wrapped up the second last schedule of this Raj Mehta directorial in November, and Pinkvilla has now learnt that the duo have left for Russia to shoot for the final schedule of this Karan Johar backed film.

“Varun and Kiara left for Moscow yesterday for the final schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Some important sequences from the film will be shot there. They will be returning back to Mumbai around mid-December,” informs a source close to the development. The release date announcement of Jug Jugg Jeeyo had received a lot of love from B-town. Commenting on Varun’s post, Ranveer Singh had stated, “YAHASSSS BROOOO. LOVING THE VIBE”, while on the film’s first look post, Arjun Kapoor had mentioned, “Mera bday gift”, as his birthday is on June 26.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan along with wife Natasha Dalal will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding on December 9 in Rajasthan. However, considering that Varun and Kiara are shooting in Moscow, they won't be attending the nuptials.

Other guests who are rumoured to be attending the wedding includes, director Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Farah Khan and Sidharth Malhotra.

