EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals why he 'loves' box office numbers: 'At the end of the day it is business'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood right now. He is currently gearing up for his next film, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in which he portrays India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. Ahead of its release, the actor gave an excluisve interview to Pinkvilla where he spoke about his love for box-office numbers. He also revealed his views on the business aspect of filmmaking.

Vicky Kaushal loves box office numbers

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass, Vicky Kaushal opened up on his love for box office numbers. He said, "I love numbers", but stated not the 'accounts waale'. "Box office numbers I love", the Sam Bahadur actor added. When asked if he keeps track of the numbers, Vicky said that the numbers are "thrown at you" these days and the focus is less on whether people like the film or not.

He added that he keeps a track on the numbers and said, "Because at the end of the day it is a business, its a showbusiness where there is a producer who is putting in x amount of money and I would like to believe that you know that film earned him more. So, that I am always interested in knowing that at least that is happening."

Vicky Kaushal is traveling more post-marriage

In the same interview, Vicky opened up on Katrina Kaif. He said, “I don’t know how to say it but it’s fun living life with her, exploring life with her,” He further said that he is traveling a lot more than before. “There's a lot of new things you get to share about each other, so it's beautiful,” he added.

Workwise, Vicky will be seen portraying Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh and is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023. Apart from that, he will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki and another one titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

