EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raashii Khanna REVEALS John Abraham’s important advice to her when she had started out

Raashii Khanna will complete 10 years in the film industry this year, as she had made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s 2013 political action thriller, Madras Cafe. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opens up on battling prejudices in the beginning of her career. “I was lucky enough to work with very nice people since the very beginning. Be it Shoojit Sircar who was a huge influence on me, and John (Abraham) also, the conversations I had with him. I remember he told me, ‘Raashii, to be in this business learn to say no, and mean it. Otherwise nobody will take your yes or no seriously. If it’s a no, it’s a no, it could be for anything. So I took that to heart, and that was a very good advice he gave me,” she shares.

She adds, “I started out, and then I went to the South, where I was surrounded by very good people. So I never really faced anything, like they say - you have the casting couch, you have all that. I never really faced that there, so my journey was probably smoother. I am sure it exists but I never had to face it.”

Battling prejudices

Raashii Khanna elaborates, “Yes, of course in the beginning when you are new to the craft, you don’t have many opinions also, because you don’t know it, and you are still learning. So you go by what other people are telling you, who have been a part of the business. But eventually ofcourse you have your own brain, you apply it, and then you have opinions. People also take you seriously if you mean right. If you make sense of course your director will listen to you.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna on doing Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra: Felt only insiders get a Dharma film but…